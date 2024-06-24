Pixie Lott reveals plans to bring baby son Bertie on tour with her

Pixie Lott has been opening up about life with her baby boy!

The All About Tonight hitmaker became a mum for the first time last year, when she welcomed her son Albert with her husband Oliver Cheshire.

Now, as she prepares to launch her new album Encino on September 27, Pixie has been revealing how she will be balancing her music career with the early stages of motherhood.

Credit: Pixie Lott Instagram

In an interview with MailOnline, the 33-year-old was asked about any potential plans to tour her new record.

“To tour this album is definitely on the agenda. I think because this album comes out in September, the tour will probably be next year. But I've got my first headline show that I've done in years on July 11,” she explained.

“I think people probably think it's really rock and roll on tour, I'm sure it is for a lot of bands, but I was always that, even as an 18-year-old, backstage voice resting with a honey and lemon,” she teased.

Credit: Pixie Lott Instagram

Pixie then went on to note that now is the right time for her music comeback, particularly after welcoming her son.

“I feel like the timing is perfect. The main thing is that I get to experience this whole new era with my little baby, Bertie,” she gushed.

“I'm going to bring him along to as many experiences and adventures as possible. He's already got his little ear defenders so he can come to the show and I'm happy I get to share it with him this time,” the Cry Me Out singer added.

Credit: Pixie Lott Instagram

In November of last year, Pixie confirmed her son’s arrival with Oliver, when she shared a glimpse into her little one’s christening.

At the time, the new mum announced that she had welcomed a baby boy, and also unveiled his full name.

“Albert Charles Cheshire. It has already been the most amazing time of our lives with you little Bertie and we feel so incredibly lucky you chose us to be your m and d xx,” she penned.