Pippa O’Connor shares gorgeous snaps from son Billy’s christening

Social media influencer and entrepreneur Pippa O’Connor took to Instagram on Monday evening to celebrate her baby boy’s christening, sharing a series of stunning family snaps.

“Love is all you need Billy bear,” the 37-year-old mum proudly wrote in the caption, adding, “The most beautiful christening day for our angel boy [white heart emoji] we are beyond blessed x”.

In these gorgeous snaps Pippa is seen wearing a beautiful white, long-sleeved mini dress, with delicate lace floral details, which she paired with dainty open-toed stiletto heels, with her blonde locks pinned back in a loose low bun.

The lovely photos show Pippa and her husband Brian Ormond posing with all three of their children, including eight-year-old Ollie, five-year-old Louis and of course four-month-old Billy.

Her celebratory post also featured a few black and white candid shots from inside the church, showing Ollie and Louis giggling together in their pew, while another stunning snap shows Pippa and Brian also having a laugh with other friends and family members, as little Billy was photo ready, gazing right into the camera.

Of course it wasn’t long before friends and family flocked to the comments section, remarking on Pippa and Brian’s lovely day.

“I’m still recovering,” Irish presenter and family friend Brian Dowling hilariously wrote, with his husband, Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian also commenting, “IT’S ALL ABOUT THE 4th PICTURE [cry-laughing emoji] BILLY you rock star”.

“3 gorgeous boys,” Irish designer and Pippa’s brand partner Lucy Nagle sweetly wrote.

“You are a VISION!!,” Irish author Daniella Moyles gushed.

Pippa and Brian first announced the wonderful news that they were expecting their third child at the end of last May, with Pippa revealing that this news was extra special to them as they had experienced an heartbreaking miscarriage the previous October, 2020.

Sharing the exciting news of her youngest son's arrival in October 2021, Pippa said she was "feeling so lucky and overwhelmed that he’s here.. I’ve been staring at him for 24 hours now. Days like these are hard to put into words.. but beyond grateful comes close".