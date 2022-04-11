Pippa O’Connor pens heartfelt post for son Ollie’s ninth birthday

Pippa O’ Connor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post for her son Ollie on his ninth birthday.

The mum-of-three shared photos of her eldest son to her 423K followers yesterday. In the selection of photos were Ollie when he was a baby, a video of him walking, and adorable images of him with his little brothers, Louis and Billy.

The caption read, “9 years of adoring you.. Happy 9th Birthday to our sweet soul Ollie. Couldn’t be prouder of the boy you’ve grown to be”, followed by blue love hearts and a praising hands emoji. What a sweet message!

Friends of Pippa wasted no time in taking to the comments to share their well wishes to the young boy too. Television presenter Glenda Gilson wrote, “Aww happy birthday gorgeous Ollie”.

Blogger Roxie Nafousi added, “Gorgeous boy. Happy birthday!!”, with heart emojis.

Television presenter Brian Dowling wrote a lovely message for Ollie also. “Happy birthday to the HAPPIEST & MOST POLITE Boy I know. Have the BEST day Ollie”.

It looked like Ollie did have a great day with all of his friends as Pippa shared snaps from his birthday party to her Instagram stories.

With 15 boys at the party, Ollie enjoyed bowling, doing the crossbar challenge and playing on the amusements at an entertainment centre, before sitting down to enjoy slushies and the all-important birthday cake.

Pippa showed us Ollie’s fantastic birthday cake and it looked amazing. Pokemon themed and chocolate biscuit flavoured, it was incredible.

We’re so glad Ollie had a blast on his birthday.