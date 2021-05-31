Pippa O’Connor opens up about her heartbreaking miscarriage last year

Social Media Influencer Pippa O’Connor revealed the sad news this afternoon that she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage this past October, 2020.

This emotional revelation comes after Pippa announced on Sunday evening that her and her husband Brian Ormond were expecting baby number three, who is due to arrive this coming autumn.

Brian and Pippa are already lovingly parents to their two wonderful boys, eight-year-old Ollie and five year-old Louis.

However, taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon, the soon-to-be mum-of-three opened up about the tragic, and difficult journey she went through to get to this point.

“We always knew we wanted another baby, but it never happened after Louis so we were kind of at peace with that,” the 36-year-old mum explained to her 410K Instagram followers. “When it didn’t happen for so long after Louis, we kind of thought, ‘That’s okay, we’re fine with that’, like I said, we’re more than happy with what we have.”

“And then last summer I got pregnant, which was the biggest shock, I literally could not believe it,” Pippa revealed, before going on to tearfully say, “And then unfortunately I had a miscarriage in October.”

“I went for my second scan and unfortunately there was no heartbeat and… listen I know there are so many people who have been there and I know there are going to be so many people watching this who have just gone through this today or last week, and we all know how common it is unfortunately, but I think it’s still one of those things that are unsaid.”

“To be honest I don’t even know when I would have said it if I wasn’t lucky enough to get pregnant again now,” Pippa confessed.

The entrepreneur also went on to talk about feeling embarrassed when she was initially told that there was no heartbeat and that she had suffered a missed miscarriage. “When I think back to the day I was told during the scan, my first reaction was ‘Okay’, I was literally like ‘that’s fine’. I just leapt up out of the bed and just wanted to get out of there. I did not want any comfort — I was nearly embarrassed, which sounds so silly.”

“And then I was in Holles Street [the National Maternity Hospital] and this lovely nurse said to me, ‘You know Pippa it doesn’t matter if you have six babies at home or none, a loss is a loss. It’s okay if you feel sad.’”

“That sentence really stuck with me and helped me because a part of me was saying ‘Cop on! You know — it’s fine. You have two kids’. I’m well aware of all the struggles so many people face to try and have one, so I was like, being hard on myself for being sad.”

Pippa also went on to explain how much talking about her miscarriage with a few friends or family members helped her realise she wasn’t alone. She encouraged others who might be going through something similar to reach out to one or two people and talk about their miscarriage rather than keeping it to themselves.

Taking to Instagram yesterday evening, Pippa shared the joyous news that she was expecting a third child. “I’m feeling beyond grateful and happy to be sharing our special news. We are all so excited to welcome baby Ormond to our family this Autumn,” the expectant mum wrote alongside a stunning black and white photo of herself lovingly cradling her small growing bump.