Pippa O’Connor ‘blown away’ after raising over €20K for Ukraine appeal

Social media influencer and entrepreneur Pippa O’Connor has started a wonderful campaign to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Since Russia’s brutal invasion on Ukraine last week, people all over the world have been talking about ways to support the people of Ukraine during this time of unprecedented crisis and terror.

Taking to social media on Monday evening, Pippa’s clothing company POCO revealed that they would like to do something for the people of Ukraine, during this horrific time.

“We have all been horrified by the terrifying scenes emerging from Ukraine over the past few days,” their Instagram post read, adding, “As a brand we want to help in some small way.”

Continuing, they explain that they have launched a sale on many of their items across their website, with all proceeds going directly to the Irish Red Cross, who are bravely working on the ground with the people in Ukraine.

Taking to their Instagram Stories this morning, Pippa revealed that they had already raised €20K in just half an hour. “We are blown away!” she excitedly wrote in the caption.

“Nearly everything that we allocated to the Irish Red Cross/Ukraine sale has sold out. I thought that it would sell in a couple of days, but it went in a couple of hours last night.”

Pippa added that only a few sizes remain in stock, so if shoppers don’t see something that would suit themselves, perhaps they could purchase something for a friend or family member instead. That way they’re still getting something and contributing to a wonderful cause.

You can check out the POCO Ukraine sale here.