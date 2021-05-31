Pippa O’Connor announces that she’s pregnant with baby #3

Huge congratulations are in order for Pippa O’Connor and her husband Brian Ormond who have announced the exciting news that they are expecting their third child together!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the 36-year-old social media influencer shared a stunning black and white photograph, as she’s seen wearing a fitted black dress, cradling her stomach and showing off her small growing bump.

“I’m feeling beyond grateful and happy to be sharing our special news. We are all so excited to welcome baby Ormond to our family this Autumn,” the expectant mum lovingly wrote.

Of course Pippa’s wonderful announcement was met with a chorus of joyful comments wishing her and Brian congratulations. Mum-of-three Rosanna Davison excitedly wrote, “Aww that’s amazing news! Huge congratulations.”

“Massive massive congrats! Exciting times!” commented Irish chef Donal Skehan.

Vogue Williams sweetly wrote, "Such amazing news."

Meanwhile, former model turned radio presenter and author, Daniella Moyles gushed, “Omgggggggg you absolute beauty!! I'm so, so happy for you, biggest congratulations”.

Brian and Pippa tied the knot in 2008 and already share two children together — eight-year-old Ollie and five-year-old Louis.

Announcing the wonderful news to his own social media followers, 41-year-old Brian reshared Pippa’s gorgeous announcement post onto his own Instagram Stories, writing, “So excited, Love you @pipsie_pie”.