Pierce Brosnan treats wife Keely to sweet gift for 60th birthday

Pierce Brosnan has been celebrating his wife Keely.

The Mamma Mia actor has been marking his wife’s 60th birthday with her and treating his other-half to a romantic gift.

Pierce unveiled the sweet gesture he did for his wife on social media, alongside a moving tribute for her.

Sharing a snap of him and Keely smiling from ear to ear to his 2M Instagram followers, Brosnan’s touching present could be seen in the forefront of the photo.

The 70-year-old treated Keely to a gorgeous bouquet of 60 red roses to celebrate her 60th birthday.

When reflecting on how they first met in the moving message for the birthday girl, Pierce penned, “Sixty roses for my brown eyed girl on her 60th birthday. Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas @keelyshayebrosnan”.

Many fans of The Out-Laws star headed to the comments to send his wife thoughtful birthday messages.

One fan wrote, “A rose among roses, best wishes”.

“What beautiful memories and nice words, I think the 2 were very blessed”, commented another fan.

A third added, “I really love couples who are still loyal and love each so much despite the passage of time! Sending birthday wishes to your lovely wife!”.

Pierce and Keely tied the knot in August 2001 in Ireland and when recently celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary, Keely wrote a sweet tribute to her husband.

Posting pictures from their big day to Instagram, she said, “Happy Anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial. Thank you for always being up for this adventure called life”.

The couple share two sons together- 26-year-old Dylan and 22-year-old Paris. Pierce also shares sons Chistopher and Sean, and his late daughter Charlotte, with his late first wife Cassandra Harris.