Pierce Brosnan posts cute throwback snap of him & wife for their anniversary

Mamma Mia star Pierce Brosnan shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife of 21 years, Keely, earlier today to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Pierce took to Instagram to share a touching message for Keely alongside a photo of the pair on their wedding day.

He captioned the snap, “Happy Anniversary my love Keely, we danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could it all again”.

Many famous pals of the couple headed to the comments to wish them a happy anniversary.

Comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, “Congratulations, you two! Way to set an example!”, while Marcella actress Anna Friel said, “Happy anniversary”.

”Happy Anniversary! I remember that day well. Miss ya!”, penned celebrity photographer Greg Gorman, who was the couple’s wedding photographer on their big day.

Photographer Angela Nikolau added, “I wish you endless happiness and bright joint emotions!!!!!!”.

Keely also shared the same picture to her Instagram, writing, “Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial”.

According to a previous Instagram post shared last year by the 69-year-old, the pair met in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. “Twenty eight years ago this day, April 8th, 1994 we met in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. We married at Ballintubber Abbey, Ireland then celebrated for three days at Ashford Castle”

“8th of the 4th… 4884… my love always, you have made my life one of joy and happiness, my light of my life, love,,, photos by Greg Gorman”.

Pierce and Keely returned to the James Bond star’s home country of Ireland to tie the knot at Ballintubber Abbey, Co.Mayo.

The dad-of-five revealed that after their wedding ceremony they celebrated for three days in Ashford Castle, Co.Galway.

The actor and journalist share two children together, 25-year-old Dylan and 21-year-old Paris. Brosnan also has three children from his previous marriage with the late Cassandra Harris.