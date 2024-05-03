Picturesque & tucked into a postcard-pretty coastline, Youghal is worth a visit

The launch of Youghal’s new destination brand ‘Living Youghal’ and a new website, livingyoughal.ie, is a pivotal moment for this charming seaside town and strongly affirms its place on Ireland’s tourist map.

Picturesque and tucked into a postcard-pretty coastline, Youghal sits within Ireland’s Ancient East and is just an hour’s drive from Cork and Waterford cities. It is one of Ireland’s most charming and unspoiled coastal towns, with rich offerings for families, couples, and adventurers alike.

With a rounded selection of things to do and see, the town’s authenticity, its wealth of natural assets, its maritime and historical heritage, architectural richness, and dedication to sustainability are all captured under the new Living Youghal brand and website, the latter showcasing the best that Youghal and its surrounds have to offer.

Commenting on the launch of ‘Living Youghal,’ Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O'Flynn said; “Youghal has been a much-loved seaside destination for many years. This new brand and website will highlight the depth of Youghal’s tourism offering, acting as a hub of information for visitors, while inviting them to experience the rich tapestry of heritage, culture, natural beauty, and warm hospitality this area has to offer.”

Living Youghal Highlights

Youghal offers a broad range of authentic experiences, including historic sites, cultural events, and adventure activities suited to all ages and interests. Further information can be found on the new livingyoughal.ie website.

The Great Outdoors

Youghal is surrounded by mother nature at her best, and there is something for everyone: 5km of sandy beaches that boast 3 Blue Flags; cruising or kayaking on the Blackwater River; thrilling woodland, coastal, and marshland walks; off-road walking and cycling – Midleton to Youghal Greenway (final stage launching in Summer 2024); birdwatching – Ballyvergan Marsh and the Slob Bank; golfing on one of Ireland’s best parkland courses; Pitch & Putt; sauna on the beach and so much more.

History and Heritage

Youghal is a designated heritage town and one of the finest examples of a Norman-walled town in Ireland. The charming town is renowned for its well-preserved historical buildings, which reflect several architectural styles dating back to the Middle Ages. Vibrant guided tours include an immersive visitor experience at St Mary’s Collegiate Church, a history-alive tour of the iconic Youghal Clock Gate Tower, and a guided historical walking tour including the Raleigh Quarter, named for its illustrious past resident, Sir Walter Raleigh.

Family Fun

With miles of safe, sandy beaches, soon-to-open Midleton to Youghal Greenway (Summer 2024), and family-tailored fun historical tours, Youghal is made for families to explore – creating treasured memories along the way. There’s plenty of indoor entertainment, including Perks Entertainment Centre and Aura Leisure Centre, and the wonderfully restored Regal Cinema, a fabulous calendar of fun festivals and events throughout the year, and every possible kind of eatery to suit all preferences.

Live Events & Festivals

Youghal boasts an impressive schedule of year-round cultural and music events. The Mall Arts Centre and unique St Mary’s Collegiate Church play host to Ireland’s musical icons and emergent artists, while every year, the town buzzes with vibrant festivals that include the international Ironman Ireland event, the award-winning Youghal Medieval Festival, and the spooky Halloween Festival.

Eat & Drink

A wide range of eateries to suit every purse and taste has led to a blossoming foodie culture in Youghal. From a thriving café scene and great bar food to excellent restaurant dining, the emphasis is all on superb locally caught seafood and regional and artisan food producers.

Accommodation

Whether looking for a touch of hotel luxury, the homely welcome of a family guest house, traditional holiday cottages, or the liberty of self-catering or caravanning, Youghal and its surroundings provide a range of options to suit everyone’s needs.

For more information and bookings, visit www.livingyoughal.ie.