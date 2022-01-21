PICS: Yvonnne Connolly is selling her €1.6M Malahide home

If you’re currently on the house hunting scene, looking for a premium property in one of Dublin’s most desirable towns, then you’re in luck! TV chef and mum-of-three Yvonne Connolly has just put her lavish Malahide home on the market for €1.6M.

Yvonne shares 23-year-old Jack, 21-year-old Missy and 16-year-old Ali with ex-husband and Boyzone star Ronan Keating, whom she divorced in 2015. While Malahide had been the happy family home where her kids were raised, recently Yvonne has decided to return to her roots in Straffan, Co. Kildare.

“In latter years I had a hankering to get back to Kildare and the horses, but I was always conscious that the older two had their friends in Malahide,” 47-year-old Yvonne told Independent.ie, adding, “Since they’ve moved on, however, Ali is like me — into the horses in a big way — we thought, now’s the time to make that move.”

And move they did! Yvonne and Ali have been living in Staffan for over a year now, with Yvonne’s long-term partner, cinematographer John Conroy, only down the road living in Naas.

Saying goodbye to Malahide for now, Yvonne’s property at no. 3 Marley Grove is a fabulous five bedroom, three bathroom home in a prime location.

According to the property description, “Marley is a small exclusive residential development of only 6 luxury detached homes tucked away in a most prestigious and very private setting just off Grove Road within walking distance of Malahide village centre and every conceivable amenity including shops, schools, churches, restaurants, boutiques and the DART station.”

The ground floor of the house features an impressive reception hall, which leads to a sizable lounge/dining room with a solid fuel stove and vast picture windows.

The dining area is open plan to a stunning newly installed bespoke fitted kitchen by Leinster Kitchens with Merchant Neolith counter tops and sink, breakfast bar and top quality appliances. Not forgetting of course the bonus room which can be used as a gym or a study, as well as another living room and a utility room.

Meanwhile, upstairs consists of five spacious bedrooms, two of which include an ensuite, as well as a main family bathroom.

