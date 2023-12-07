Pics: Vanessa Hudgens ties the knot to fiancé Cole Tucker

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa and her now-husband Cole Tucker as they have tied the knot.

The pair have been an item since 2020 and announced their engagement in February of this year.

Now, the High School Musical actress and professional baseball player said ‘I do’ in Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico.

While speaking to Vogue, Vanessa shared details from her and Cole’s big day, explaining that they had around 100 friends and family members in attendance.

It was Vanessa that chose the location for their wedding after she originally found it on Instagram. “I told Cole, ‘Maybe we could go here on our honeymoon… we would get such great pictures. Wait — maybe we could get married here?!’”.

After seeing the location for their ceremony, a museum deep in the jungle, the 34-year-old knew it was the perfect spot for them to exchange vows. “I knew that it was our place. I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love”.

When discussing her wedding dress, Vanessa revealed she opted for a light ivory Vera Wang slip dress that consisted of a cowl-neck, dramatic veil and a cape. The tulle veil was embroidered with, ‘Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023’, in a gothic font.

Reflecting back to the day she tried on her gown, Hudgens admitted, “I put it on, and I was like, ‘It’s perfect. It’s easy, it’s simple, and it’s chic’”.

“It was exactly what I wanted, but we obviously had to spruce it up a little and add some extra love to it so that it was special, just for me. I wanted it to look like I was floating and loved the cape and veil combo”.

“When I saw the cape, I thought I might as well try that on as well. I love the whole ethereal bohemian vibe – that will always be a part of me, but I didn’t want it to be the main thing”.

Cole wore an off-white double-breasted suit jacket with tan trousers and a white shirt with an off-white silk bow tie.

Since the pair met on a Zoom meditation group hosted by Jay Shetty, the couple decided it was only right to have him officiate their marriage.

Vanessa and Cole wrote their own vows, which the bride revealed was ‘important’ to her for them to do.

“[Writing my own vows] was important to me. I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them. It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It’s just beautiful. I loved it”.

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed cocktails followed by dinner. The Spring Breakers actress changed into a second Vera Wang dress for the wedding reception.

“I had found this one dress that had the corset bodice part of the dress I ultimately ended up wearing. It was this French lace with really pretty iridescent stones in it – it was super romantic, but the dress puffed out a lot, so I asked if we could change out the bottom into a chiffon and make it super sheer and flirty, and they actually put lace in built-in underwear and made a garter”.

Sharing more of an insight into how well her wedding day went, Vanessa admitted, “It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life. I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away”.

“It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other – our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into”.

“Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical. Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations”.