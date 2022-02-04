Pics: The villa from Too Hot To Handle is now available on Airbnb

Reality dating shows are having a moment right now, including the saucy new Netflix series Too Hot To Handle, which just aired its third season.

One thing all of these sun-soaked, glamorous reality shows all have in common, are their luxurious five-star pads. Haven’t we all dreamed about taking a little holiday in the Love Island villa?

Well, now’s your chance to experience what it’s really like to stay in one of those heavenly holiday homes, as the lavish Too Hot To Handle season one mansion is now up on Airbnb, and there’s dates available.

We can just picture it now — the sand between our toes, the sun on our face, all that's missing is about 20 hot singles, more than ready to mingle!

Don't get too excited though, staying at this stunning property will cost you a fair bit. With a three night minimum stay, one trip to Casa Tau, the gorgeous accommodation featured in Too Hot To Handle, will cost you a whopping €49, 959!

According to the Airbnb listing, the stunning Mexico property sleeps 27 people, which means each person would be paying €616 each night (€1,850 for the whole three-day trip).

While this might be a bit far outside of our price range, you can’t deny that whoever does end up staying here is in for a real treat, with access to a sandy beachfront, 12 en-suite bedrooms, spacious lounge areas, billiards, ping pong, a media room, and an exercise room, a stone pizza oven, a hot tub, a swimming pool, twice-daily housekeeping, a twenty-four-hour butler and chef and laundry services.

It truly would be perfect place to escape the madness!

Casa Tau is said to be great for big family reunions, golf tournaments and corporate retreats, but if you ask us, it looks like the perfect place to have a massive girl’s trip!

If you feel like checking it out for yourself, you can find the full Airbnb listing here.