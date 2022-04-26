Pics: Tennis pro Serena Williams is twinning with daughter Olympia

Tennis legend Serena Williams stuns as she wears matching outfits with her four-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena took to Instagram to share a fun video of her and her little one walking and playing in matching outfits to her 14.6M followers. At the beginning of the video, the two can be seen walking together hand-in-hand wearing black tops and skirts with handbags to match.

The mum-of-one and little Olympia jump into their shoes before transitioning into new outfits for the second part of the video. In the next clip, the two look like they’re winding down for the night as they wear matching pyjama sets and slippers.

Before the video draws to a close, the mother and daughter duo dance around in circles, strike poses and play leap-frog, with the four-year-old jumping on her mother’s back.

The 40-year-old captioned the post, “Time to turn in, and turn up with my bestie”.

Pharrell Williams’ song Just a Cloud Away can be heard playing in the background of the short clip.

Friends of Williams shared how much they liked the video in its comment section with former model Ufouma McDermott writing, “Love love love this”.

Designer Kelly Wearstler penned, “So sweet”, with model Naomi Campbell adding three love heart emojis.

Fans also wrote on the post with one saying, “Your lil twin, too cute”, and another follower adding, “I love how much you love and have fun with your baby girl”.

Serena has been known for twinning with her daughter in the past, sharing many outfits that they have together on Instagram. Olympia is the cutest and is sure to be a fashion icon when she’s older if she keeps dressing like her mum.