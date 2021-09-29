PICS: Stacey Solomon’s bedroom makeover is absolute GOALS

Loose Women presenter and expectant mum Stacey Solomon is truly embracing the whole ‘nesting’ phase of pregnancy, as she prepares to welcome baby number four any day now.

While most expectant mothers are advised to take it easy and get ready for the birth of their new baby as their due date nears, Stacey has been kept busy renovating her new country mansion into the perfect family home.

Sharing the transformation progress to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon, the 31-year-old mum took her 4.7M followers along on her bedroom makeover, which now features a claw foot tub and a cosy fireplace.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

That’s right, what was once a dated master bedroom is now a chic boudoir of dreams. The floor has been replaced with a classy, wooden herringbone pattern and a grey and white claw foot bath tub has been installed underneath the large window, so that Stacey can enjoy a soak while watching the sun rise and set over the fields and farms in the distance.

In recent developments, Stacey decided to make the room even cosier by getting a fireplace built right next to the bath, in the middle of the far wall facing the bed.

“We have no flooring anywhere in the house yet other than in the bedrooms so to be able to get cosy in here and hibernate with the baby if she comes before it’s all down will be soooooooo nice,” Stacey explained in an Instagram caption.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

Delighted with the finished product, Stacey gushed, “Oh it’s giving me so much life [crying emoji]”. Stacey decorated her brand new fireplace with a selection of her famous fejkas (fake plants), some white craft pumpkins and an antique looking three-paneled mirror.

Taking to her Instagram Stories once more that evening, Stacey shared a sweet black and white photo taken by her fiancé Joe Swash, showing Stacey and her two-year-old son Rex enjoying a cuddle in front of the flames.

“Sorry for the fireplace spam. I just love this picture Joe took. Rex won’t move, so we are telling stories by the fire,” she confessed.