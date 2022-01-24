Pics: Stacey Solomon shows off her new games room transformation

Stacey Solomon has been transforming the old, dated games room in her new country mansion for fiancé Joe Swash’s 40th birthday, which took place last week.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Loose Women panellist finally showed off the new and improved space, sharing Joe’s raw, initial reaction.

“Happy 40th Birthday DADDY,” Stacey lovingly wrote on Instagram. “We hope you had the best birthday ever and we can’t wait to make memories with you forever in your Den… You’re always doing everything you can to make us happy so making your man cave was just the best project ever.”

Photo Credit: @staceysolomon

“You mean everything to us. You’re the best dad, best friend & fiancé we could ever wish for. To the moon and back Joe, Always,” Stacey gushed, adding, “Now let’s get married.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey shared a sweet video of Joe seeing his new ‘man cave’ for the first time, with all of their children around them, including two-year-old Rex and three-month-old Rose, Joe’s 14-year-old son Harry and Stacey’s two sons, 13-year-old Zachary and nine-year-old Leighton.

Before:

After:

Photo Credit: @staceysolomon

Giving the space more of a modern, contemporary vibe, Stacey ripped out the old carpet, replacing it with a chic, light wooden floor. She decided to keep all of the built-in cabinets as they were in fairly good knick, and gave them a fresh lick of paint, opting for a gorgeous blue/grey hue.

The room was also filled with plenty of games and activities, including a classy grey pool table, a darts board and a jukebox.

Photo Credit: @staceysolomon

As for furnishings, Stacey reused one of their old corner sofas and paired it with new handmade cushions with slogans which read ‘Daddy’s Den’ — how cute! She also adorned the shelves with memorabilia from Joe’s past careers and achievements, including a signed Albert Square sign, marking his time on EastEnders, a large Masterchef trophy and several momentums from his time in the jungle on I’m A Celeb.

“All I ever wanted from making this room was to see you [Joe] in there with the kids showing them your achievements, sharing your memories and playing with them making new memories forever and ever,” Stacey lovingly wrote in the Instagram caption.