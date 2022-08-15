PICS: Stacey Solomon reveals her sons were husband Joe’s best men

Stacey Solomon has revealed that her sons played a very important role in her wedding to Joe Swash last month.

Stacey and Joe got married in a stunning and intimate ceremony at their home, Pickle Cottage. Since then, Stacey has been slowly revealing new details and photos from the couple’s special day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the Loose Women panellist shared that her three sons – Zach (13), Leighton (9) and Rex (2) – and step-son Harry (13) were given the roles of best men.

Alongside a beautiful portrait of the four boys looking handsome in their suits, Stacey wrote, “Our Best Men”, followed by a crying emoji to showcase her overwhelmed emotions.

“Surrounded by the most incredible men we could have ever wished for”, Stacey continued, filled with endless love for her sons.

“I can’t even describe the feeling we get seeing how kind, mature, happy and caring you all are. Your speeches were everything,” she gushed in the caption.

“We love you all so much, more than you’ll ever know. To the moon and back forever boys,” Stacey concluded, with three black hearts and a tag to her new husband, Joe.

Some of Stacey’s friends have reacted to the heartwarming news in her comments.

“Handsome beautiful boys inside and out”, wrote cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch, one of Stacey’s closest friends.

“I would give anything to have this whole day again with you all stace”, she continued. “Boys… you were all INCREDIBLE xxxx”

Celebrity hair stylist James Johnson – who decorated Stacey’s hair for her baby shower last September – also commented, writing “Oh wow, what a beautiful picture”.

Stacey continued to profess her love for her children on her Instagram stories. “This picture just makes my heart so happy,” she exclaimed.

“It’s the only one we have of the boys so far but we get the whole album back on Tuesday and I can’t wait”, Stacey added.

We look forward to seeing more photos from the happy couple’s nuptials soon!