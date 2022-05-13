Pics: Niall Horan’s lavish Mullingar mansion is selling for €775K

Former One Direction star Niall Horan is selling his lavish Mullingar mansion, which he originally bought for his mum Maura back in 2017.

Sitting on 10 acres of land, Niall’s Westmeath base is the picture of opulence with the home featuring an impressive, spanish-style exterior, complemented by the serenity of living in the quiet countryside, in the midlands of Ireland.

The Mullingar-native purchased the sizable property five years ago, paying just €465K at the time. Now this six-bedroom country home is on sale again with an asking price of €775K.

While there’s no doubting that this is indeed a gorgeous home, it’s unlikely that the Slow Hands singer spent much time there, as he currently lives between London and LA, only visiting his home-town every once in a while.

Reportedly, the 28-year-old singer used the property as a base whenever he got a chance to visit his friends or family.

The property is lovingly referred to as Il Sogno and is set back from the road with a sweeping driveway and electric gates.

“This impressive residence provides a delightful opportunity to enjoy peaceful, private countryside living while being just 10km from Mullingar town and 80km to Dublin City Centre via the M4,” the property description explains.

As well as featuring six bedrooms and six bathrooms, a kitchen, utility room, dining room and two living rooms, the home also includes a games room with a built-in bar, a home office and a sunroom.

“Externally the property includes just over 10 acres of land with block built sheds, a timber workshop, a hen house and a westerly facing patio area,” the description continued.

If this looks like the home for you then you might want to move quickly before some hard-core 'Directioners' beat you to it! For more information you can check out the full property listing here.