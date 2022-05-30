Pics: Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson marries footballer fiancé

Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson has tied the knot to her football player finacé Cameron McGeehan.

The two tied the knot on Saturday in a beautiful church in Pirbright, Surrey, where afterwards, the church bells rang out and the newlyweds were showered with pink and red flower petals.

Tiffany wore a stunning strapless white gown with embroidered details on the bodice, while Cameron looked dapper in a beige suit and white shirt.

Bridesmaids looked gorgeous in satin nude dresses with purple flower crowns and matching bouquets. Tiffany’s older sister Lucy, who also appeared on Made in Chelsea, was among the bridesmaids.

Sharing snaps from her special day to Instagram, Tiffany captioned the post, “28.05.22 married my best friend”.

Many friends of the 28-year-old rushed to the comments to congratulate the reality television star. The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Pope wrote, “Beautiful. Huge congratulations”.

Another TOWIE star, Georgia Kousoulou, penned, “Awww congratulations you look unbelievable”.

“Congratulations you look absolutely beautiful”, added Love Island star India Reynolds.

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed a festival-themed wedding party with teepee tents, trailer rides and a doughnut wall. There was also an Aperol Spritz stand for attendees to grab a drink.

Entertainment included a saxophonist who played tunes from Freed From Desire by GALA to Infinity by Guru Josh. There was also a photobooth where guests could use props to capture funny memories from the night.

Cameron, who plays for K.V Oostende, popped the big question to Tiffany in October 2021 while the couple were on a trip in Paris.

Tiffany shared a snap of herself this morning on her Instagram stories at the airport with the caption, "Honeymoon time". She is sporting a denim jacket that says, "Just Married".