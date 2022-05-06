Pics: Kim Kardashian celebrated Psalm’s birthday with Hulk themed party

Kim Kardashian is known for throwing elaborate parties for her children and she didn’t hold back for her son Psalm’s third birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 41-year-old shared an insight into Psalm’s Hulk themed party, and it was incredible! With a huge balloon arch full of different sized green balloons, Kim walked through the tunnel which led to a wall full of Hulk fists and ‘Psalm’ written on the top.

Credit: Instagram

The youngest of the West-Kardashian family had an amazing green cake with Hulk’s hand punching through the top. Written on the front of the cake in fondant was ‘3 Psalm’.

Credit: Instagram

There was a slime-making station for all of the children attending to create their own slime with a variety of scents and extras to add into it. Of course everything was green to keep in like with the Hulk theme.

After walking further through the incredible balloon tunnel, the SKIMS mogul showed that her mirror had been ‘smashed’ by the Hulk’s hands. Kim showed off her new bleach blonde locks that she dyed for the Met Gala in the mirror's reflection.

Credit: Instagram

Psalm was lucky enough to receive a green and purple quad bike and was seen riding it from the house into the back garden, where a bouncy castle was set up.

Credit: Instagram

Kim even had personalised snacks created for her youngest child. They included churros in packaging that had Psalm’s face added to the Hulk’s body.

Credit: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian was in attendance with her daughter True. She shared snaps of the day to her Instagram stories as well. The 37-year-old shared a clip of the huge statue of the Hulk standing at the slime-station where True (4) was creating her own slime.

There were Hulk’s fist-shaped chocolates that the children got to break into with a hammer to reveal a surprise inside. Khloe caught True breaking into hers on camera, with her cousin Chicago joining in too. Inside the chocolate shell was a huge selection of green sweets. Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream was also there at the party.

Credit: Instagram

True and Chicago started a ‘dance party’ with North Kardashian and Penelope Disick, Kourtney’s daughter, joining in to watch. The party also had a green pinata in the shape of a three. Litte True, Chicago and Dream all took it int turns to give it a whack.

Psalm's actual birthday is on May 9. He is the youngest of the four children Kim shares with Kanye West.