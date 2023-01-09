PICS: Kaley Cuoco shares details from incredible baby shower

Kaley Cuoco has been celebrating her first child in style!

The former star of The Big Bang Theory threw a very lavish baby shower over the weekend, alongside her boyfriend Tommy Pelphrey and a bunch of her nearest and dearest. The couple are currently expecting a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 37-year-old decided to treat her 7.6M followers to a few professional snaps from the party, showcasing all of the incredible details that the expectant parents had to offer.

In honour of their incoming little one, Kaley and Tommy took over a ranch for the evening and nicknamed it ‘Big Baby City Ranch’. As well as a huge concert stage, an extravagant cake, and balloons that spelled out ‘Baby Pelphrey’, the pair also decided to hire out 400 drones for the evening and put on a spectacular light display.

Across the Californian sky, numerous designs and displays were put together, including a love heart, a sketch of Kaley and Tommy walking their future daughter, and the words ‘Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023’.

“When you have a drone show at your baby shower and it’s the coolest most beautiful thing on earth,” Kaley marvelled before teasing, “no big deal”.

Credit: Kaley Cuoco Instagram

The mother-to-be also looked gorgeous at the event, wearing an adorable pink floral mini dress that perfectly showcased her growing bump.

“Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…”, Kaley gushed in the caption of her Instagram post.

“thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives”, The Flight Attendant actress added.

In the comments section of her post, Kaley received a tonne of well-wishes and delighted remarks.

“Simply the best! Precious girl is about to enter a big beautiful world!!!”, penned True Blood star Ashley Jones.

“It was perfect”, wrote Silver Tree, who directed several episodes of The Flight Attendant.

“sooo beautiful”, added The Best of Me actress Liana Liberato.

Kaley and Tommy first revealed their pregnancy in October of last year, after going public with their relationship in May. The pair shared the exciting news with several images showcasing their pregnancy milestones, including finding out that they would be having a baby girl.

We’re so excited for the parents-to-be!