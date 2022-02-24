PICS: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Miami home is incredible

Hollywood power couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have made a home for themselves in Miami, Florida, and what a home it is!

Transforming the space, the couple teamed up with expert interior designer Sarah Ivory, who explained in a press release that Joe and Sophie requested their home to mirror the Miami lifestyle, with a ‘70’s tropical twist — how fun?

This vibrant style certainly shows through in the singer-songwriter’s recent Instagram post, which shows the musician chilling out and strumming his guitar on their new Roche Bobois Mah Jong sofa.

“Anyone up for a game of mah jong??” Joe wondered in the caption, adding, “Very obsessed with my new @rochebobois #mahjongsofa. Don’t know how to play yet so gonna need someone to come over and teach me.”

Image credits: The Grosby Group

Speaking about this bold decision for a couch, Sarah explained, “We chose this piece for the family room because it's stylish but relaxed and can be reconfigured to suit different situations and we selected the Missoni fabrics because they are vibrant, happy, and lush to the touch.”

The couple reportedly bought their waterfront Miami home for $11M, after selling their $22M California home last summer. According to Vogue, their Miami mansion spans 10,400 square feet, featuring six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Image credits: The Grosby Group

It also includes a large, white marble chef’s kitchen, a wine cellar, an atrium, gardens, a pool and a koi pond. The house is filled with natural light thanks to the expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, which stretch up to 10 meters high in some places.

A wide balcony wraps around the home’s second floor, with other amenities including a gym, spa and sauna.

Image credits: The Grosby Group

Joe and Sophie are currently enjoying this lavish Florida home with their 19-month-old daughter Willa, although it’s recently been reported that the couple are expecting baby number two!

While pregnancy rumours had been simmering for a while, it seems the news is now confirmed as the pair were spotted out for lunch in Los Feliz the other week, with the Game Of Thrones actress seen sporting an adorable baby bump.