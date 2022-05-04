Pics: Jessica Simpson shares sneak peak into daughter’s birthday party

Jessica Simpson celebrated her daughter Maxwell’s 10th birthday in style with an outdoor cinema, complete with a huge screen, fairy lights and Squishmallows, surrounded by friends.

Maxwell’s bestie North Kardashian attended the party along with her cousin Penelope Disick.

Credit: Instagram

Jessica shared snaps of Maxwell opening her presents while sitting in the back of a pick-up truck with her friends, to her Instagram stories. One of the gifts was a stylish looking pair of Nike shoes.

Another snap showed the mum-of-three sitting in the pick-up truck with party decorations in the background.

Credit: Instagram

The These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ singer then shared a snap to her feed for her daughter’s birthday and captioned it, “How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family.

“She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again. She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE, God, her angels (yes, she is the soul that talks to angels and feels them everywhere), family, friends, animals, every creature big and small, all things cozy and fluffy to wear and cuddle”.

“Maxwell knows what she wants and communicates her reasoning logically and emotionally in a way that she can change most minds (including mine) Maxi can transform anyones subconscious random judgements or biased opinions in less than 3 minutes. It blows my mind on the daily”.

“She is a leader without ego, a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever. She is drop dead gorgeous, funny, empathetic, spacial, loyal, artistic, compassionate, drama-free, timely, hopeful, understanding, creative, athletic, thought provoking, ahead of the curve, resilient, and prayerful. When we pray before bed (my eternal prayer partner) I can feel her heart illuminating into heaven. I can feel her sitting with God just to make sure He hears it all hahaha”.

“Even though Maxwell wanted to turn back time to be a kid forever with dreams of squishmallows covering her bed, she is now double digits, wise beyond her years and makes squishmallows and cuddles effortlessly cool and trend worthy”.

“I woke up this morning and she gave me like 10 of them because she is who she is. Gives and gives and gives. She is a child that hands you your childhood back to hold so closely”.

“Maxwell Drew Johnson is THE PERFECT 10 and my VERY BEST FRIEND!!!”.