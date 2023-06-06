Pics: Inside Joanna Cooper & Conor Murray’s luxurious wedding day

Congratulations are in order for Rugby star Conor Murray as he has tied the knot to his long-term partner and model Joanna Cooper in a luxurious ceremony this week.

The sportsman, who represents Ireland and Munster in rugby, married Joanna in Portugal on the Bank Holiday Monday while surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

The former Miss Universe model took to Instagram to share gorgeous photos from their lavish wedding ceremony to her 142K followers.

Credit: Joanna Cooper Instagram

Sharing snaps of the newly-weds kissing and posing in front of a beautiful flower arch with the crystal clear blue ocean in the background, the couple looked simply stunning.

Joanna donned a dreamy strapless gown with plenty of glitzy embellishments, a full tulle skirt and thigh-high split, with her hair in a sleek bun and a glowy-glam make-up look to top it all off.

Her hubby looked dapper as he wore a dark grey suit, white shirt and black smart shoes.

The bride sweetly captioned the post, “Here’s to forever”, followed by a white heart emoji.

Credit: Joanna Cooper Instagram

Many pals of the pair headed to the comments of the post to congratulate them on their special day.

Model Pippa O’Connor wrote, “So gorgeous, huge congratulations”.

“Omggg jo!! Wowwwww congratulations”, penned actress Cynthia Samuel Bakri.

Model Holly Carpenter added, “WOW congratulations”.

Credit: Joanna Cooper Instagram

The couple enjoyed dining outside with their guests surrounded by pristine white decor and lots of pretty fairy lights after they exchanged vows and partied the night away.

Conor and Joanna announced their engagement in March 2022 after Murray popped the big question while they were on a romantic holiday in Dubai.

Congratulations again to the newly-weds on this exciting new chapter in their lives!