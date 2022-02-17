Pics: Gerry Ryan’s former Clontarf home is up for sale again

The former family home of the late Irish broadcaster Gerry Ryan is on the market again, after failing to sell in 2020.

Gerry’s “majestic” Clontarf home is now in the hands of a new letting agent, Sherry Fitzgerald, with the house dropping in price quite significantly.

Originally, No.18 Castle Avenue was put up for sale in September 2020, with an asking price of €2M. Now, it’s been put back on the market again for just €1.595M, which is over €400K less than the originally asking price.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the many lockdowns that were in place at the time the house was first put up for sale, the housing market seemed drastic and unpredictable, with many properties selling fast and selling for far more than expected.

However, it seems that many larger homes are struggling to bring in buyers, as Gerry’s former Clontarf home had originally dropped in price, down from €2M to €1.85M before being reduced even further now.

The eighteenth-century house is described as “one of the most beautiful homes in Clontarf,” according to the original real-estate listing. This “majestic property” includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four lavish reception rooms.

The property which comprises 266 square-metres, has been “extended and refurbished to impeccable modern standards”. On either side of the welcoming entrance hallway, lie two very grand reception rooms, which overlook the beautifully manicured front garden.

The upstairs of this lavish property includes a spacious landing with a feature window that spans the two floors, four double bedrooms and one single, as well as an amazing bathroom with a free-standing tub and star lit walk-in-shower. The glorious master bedroom includes it’s own en-suite and hidden walk-in-wardrobe.

Gerry lived in the house with his wife, Morah, and their five children, Lottie, Rex, Bonnie, Elliott and Babette. The family lived there from 2002 until 2008, when Gerry and Morah decided to separate, before he sadly passed away in 2010.