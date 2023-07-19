Pics: Dylan Sprouse & wife Barbara open up about lavish wedding

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially a married couple!

The lovebirds tied the knot over the weekend in Barbara’s home country of Hungary, on her parents’ property.

After not sharing details of the main event with the public, the couple have now opened up about their big day, detailing their gorgeous wedding outfits, their first dance and traditional wedding entertainment.

While speaking to Vogue, Victoria’s Secret model Barbara revealed, “[This past weekend] was supposed to be an intimate event. But we ended up having 115 guests because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there”.

Credit: Reduster via Dylan Sprouse Instagram

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star, Dylan, explained, “We didn’t have a planner, so Barbara and her sister planned most of it. They told me my only job was to show up and say the right name”.

Barabara opted to wear a stunning Vivienne Westwood gown, which looks timeless and chic, and decided to pair it with Tiffany & Co. jewellery, including a 90’s-inspired choker.

“It was the best choice. The dress made me feel like a modern princess”, she admitted before explaining she had a second wedding dress for after the ceremony.

“There is also a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight- it’s called menyecske ruha. There was no question- I had to wear a Hungarian designer for this one, so I chose Mero".

Credit: Esküvőifotósom via Dylan Sprouse Instagram

"They created the dress of my dreams. It was sexy and sweet but also comfortable- exactly what I wanted”.

While Barbara had planned her wedding gowns, Dylan simply revealed, “I just wanted a very traditional tuxedo. And I made sure to shave”.

Opening up about their church ceremony which was followed by a civil ceremony on a small island, the 29-year-old bride said, “All the people we love and care for were there. We all cried a little.

“The weather was perfect with a little cool breeze. It was a beautiful moment that we will never forget”.

Sprouse then spoke about the feeling of excitement and nerves they experienced during the special day.

Credit: Dylan Sprouse Insatgram

“We were filled with excitement!. Since we were already done with the ceremony in the church, we were a little calmer for the second part. Before walking down the aisle, we were nervous, but as soon as we laid eyes on each other, we just started laughing, and this calmed our nerves. Of course we both ended up crying”.

The 30-year-old continued, “We still had our first dance in front of us, and we were a bit stressed about it. But after we were done with that, we just enjoyed the great food and live music”.

“We did a few pálinka shots and listened to some traditional Hungarian music as well while playing wedding games- if you want to know more, you had to be there!”.

Dylan and Barbara’s wedding day sounded like a huge success and as the couple announced they’d be having a second wedding in California later this year, there will be plenty more celebrating to look forward to.