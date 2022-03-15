Pics: David Beckham shares first insight into Brooklyn’s wedding

By Tara Mahon

David Beckham shows off the suit he’ll be wearing to his son Brooklyn's wedding next month and he looks absolutely charming!

The ex-footballer has taken to Instagram to share a snap of him in a black suit with a pale blue shirt and navy tie. He stands between his father, Ted, and Anthony, Victoria’s dad. With champagne glasses in hand, Brooklyn’s grandfathers can be seen wearing black tuxedos and matching bow ties. The three men look very smart stood together.

David captioned the post, “Creating special memories”, followed by two heart emojis. “Wedding plans underway & the dads are all suited and booted”.

Many fans commented on the post. One Instagram user posted “Looking sharp gents”, while football friend, Robbie Keane, simply left a red heart emoji under the photo.

Brooklyn, 23, will marry actress Nicola Peltz on April 9, at one of her family’s homes, reportedly in Palm Beach, Florida. Peltz, 27, will be wearing a bespoke Valentino dress when the pair tie the knot.

The bride-to-be recently revealed that her grandmother will be her maid of honour. Nicola shared a photo of her grandmother on her Instagram story with the message, “My naunni is my maid of honor”. How sweet!

Brooklyn and Nicola met at Coachella in 2017 and reconnected at a Halloween party in October 2019. Since the party, the two have been inseparable.

Beckham popped the big question in July 2020 and has been looking forward to the big day ever since. The eldest of the Beckham clan revealed his “biggest fear” for the wedding is being ditched at the altar. “What happens if she doesn’t walk down the aisle and I’m just standing there?”. Here’s to hoping Nicola doesn’t make Brooklyn’s worst nightmare come true.