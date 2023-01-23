PICS: Dani Dyer throws lavish birthday party for son Santiago

Dani Dyer has a lot to celebrate!

The former Love Island winner is today marking her son Santiago’s second birthday.

Taking to Instagram earlier this morning, Dani shared a gorgeous set of photos from Santiago’s first morning as a two-year-old, as well as a collection of snaps and videos from his soft-play birthday party that was thrown over the weekend.

The party itself looked like envious amounts of fun, with rainbow balloons, a stunning Hey Duggee themed cake, and even an appearance from kids’ YouTube star Cocomelon!

“My baby boy is 2,” the 26-year-old mum exclaimed in the caption of her post.

“Happy birthday to my cheeky, funny, handsome little boy.. the time has flown and I am so glad I am your mummy..”, Dani continued to gush.

“You make me so happy Sants you taught me how to be a mummy and you are my absolute world..,” she lovingly added further. “words will never explain how much I love you.. can’t wait to celebrate your special day and eat all the cake and chocolate.”

In the comments section of her post, Dani – who is the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer – has received a ton of love and birthday wishes on behalf of her baby boy.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

“Happy birthday beautiful boy”, replied The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou.

“Happy birthday!! xxxx”, added Kate Kane, the wife of England footballer Harry Kane.

Santiago’s birthday comes after Dani announced on Friday that she is expecting twins! The fashion star made the surprise reveal with her footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

“We have been keeping a little secret… Our little TWINS,” the couple exclaimed, alongside two snaps of them cradling Dani’s growing bump, as well as an adorable image of Sanitago posing with sonograms and a sign saying ‘I’m going to be a big brother to twins’.

“So excited to meet our babies and watch Santi be the best big brother..”, the couple added. “The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait”.

Dani and Jarrod initially went public with their relationship in December 2021. The twins will be the couple’s first children together, as Dani shares firstborn Santiago with her ex Sammy Kimmence.

We couldn’t be happier for her!