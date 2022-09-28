Pic: Shameless actress Rebecca Ryan ties the knot to fiancé Dan

Congratulations are in order for Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan and Dan Acraman as they have tied the knot.

Rebecca, best known for portraying Debbie Gallagher in Shameless, and Lydia Chambers on Corrie, has shared a stunning photo from her wedding day, which she described as, 'the best day'.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share the beautiful black and white snap of her and Dan holding hands on their big day. Acraman looks dapper in his tuxedo and bowtie, while Rebecca is breathtakingly gorgeous in a strapless Vera Wang gown.

Her beautiful full tulle skirt steals the show and her pearl headpiece is a lovely eye-catching addition to her bridal look. The strapless frock was paired with a pretty pendant necklace and earrings to match.

Ryan captioned the picture, “Husband and Wife. 24.09.22. The best day of our lives!”.

A host of Rebecca’s co-stars and friends alike rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair on exchanging vows.

Sally Carmen, who also appeared on Shameless and Coronation Street wrote, “Oh my darling, you look so beautiful! Congratulations!!”.

“THE most beautiful Bride”, penned Corrie’s Harriet Bibby, while her co-star on the cobbles Mollie Gallagher added, “Awww congratulations”.

Fans also wasted no time in congratulating the pair on this new step in their relationship journey together, with many of them adding that they hope to see Rebecca back on their screens soon as she is such a talented actress.

Dan, who works as a British Airways pilot, proposed to Rebecca in July 2018. When announcing the news the former Waterloo Road star revealed, “I said YES. #nomorehints #ivejuststoppedcrying”.

The pair had originally planned to get married sooner but the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to their plans.