PIC: Khloé Kardashian finally shares first photo of her baby son

Although she welcomed her second child into the world last month, Khloé Kardashian has been keeping details of the birth of her son a secret… until now!

The first episode of The Kardashians season 2 aired overnight in the United States, and in the premiere, we got a first glimpse at Khloé’s new bundle of joy.

In the episode, audiences were treated to the beautiful moment that Khloé got to hold her son for the first time, alongside her big sister Kim.

Khloé is clearly overwhelmed with joy as she experiences her first bonding moment with her baby boy. Speaking to the cameras, she couldn’t help but gush. "I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have,” she exclaimed.

Credit: Hulu/Disney+

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I've been feeling depressed and sad and now that my son is here, I get to move on,” the 38-year-old admitted. “"Now, I finally get to start the healing process."

Viewers were also rewarded with the beautiful moment that Khloe’s first-born, four-year-old True, got to meet her baby brother for the first time via video call.

Hilariously, True even tried to give him a name! “Hi Snowy,” she gushed adorably.

“"His name's not Snowy,” Khloé clarified to the cameras with a smile.

In a shocking twist, audiences also saw Khloé inviting her ex-boyfriend and the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, to the hospital to meet his son. "I've been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here, I just figured why not?” Khloé explained. “He'll never get this moment back."

The birth of the pair’s second child has been surrounded by controversy, as Khloé’s pregnancy via surrogacy was announced in July, seven months after Khloé and Tristan had a very public – and brutal – breakup. The cause of the split was revealed in December 2021, after news broke of Tristan fathering another child with his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols.

Credit: Hulu/Disney+

Khloé has yet to reveal the name that she has chosen for her son, but it is possible that The Kardashians viewers could be treated to that exclusive news in the future. Viewers on these shores can watch the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians on Disney+ now.

For now, we’re sending our warmest congratulations to Khloé!