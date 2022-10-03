PIC: JLS star Aston Merrygold reveals first official wedding photo

Aston Merrygold has finally treated his fans to a glimpse into his wedding day!

The JLS star and his new bride, Sarah Lou Richards, have shared a beautiful image of the two of them, in all their finery.

The pair initially revealed on social media on September 21 that they were now husband and wife, with a gorgeous photo of their hands overlapping to showcase their shiny wedding rings.

However, this is the first time that they have shown a sneak peek into their actual wedding day.

In the snap, Aston and Sarah pose happily together, surrounded by a stunning array of tropical plants and trees. The pair are beaming with pride, as Sarah’s train falls elegantly behind her.

“Husband & Wife aka Mr and Mrs Merrygold”, the couple wrote in their joint caption.

Friends of the couple have been sharing their delight in their special day.

“AKA THE Dream Team…what a day,” wrote Rochelle Humes, wife of Aston’s bandmate, Marvin Humes.

“Love!!!! The most beautiful day!!!”, penned The Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt.

“Congratulations!! So beautiful”, actress Amy Jackson also commented.

The couple were originally due to get married in 2020, but their plans had been postponed numerous times due to the Covid pandemic.

In their first official interview since getting hitched, Aston spoke lovingly of his new bride to OK!. “It was the most special day of my life, hands down,” he gushed. “When I met Sarah I knew that was it for me. We have mad love and we would do anything for one another.”

Aston and Sarah continue to have a beautiful romance together, now that they have officially tied the knot. The pair have been in a relationship for a decade, after Sarah met Aston over 10 years ago when she became a backup dancer for JLS.

After dating for five years, Aston proposed to Sarah on Christmas Eve in 2017, while she was pregnant with their first child, Grayson Jax. They went on to welcome Grayson into the world in January 2018.

The couple became parents for a second time in June 2020, when Sarah gave birth to another boy, named Macaulay Shay.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!