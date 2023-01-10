PIC: Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan shares ‘first bump pic’

Holly Hagan is preparing to become a mum!

The former star of Geordie Shore revealed on New Year’s Day that she is expecting her first child with her husband Jacob Blyth, and is almost halfway through her pregnancy.

Since sharing the joyful news, the 30-year-old has been posting glimpses into her pregnancy with her fans on social media.

On one such occasion, Holly took to Instagram earlier today to reveal a bumpdate with her 4.2M followers.

‘First bump pic’, Holly captioned her post, which showcased a Polaroid snap of her cradling her growing baby bump in a stunning, figure-hugging nude dress.

Since sharing the lovely image, Holly has continued to receive a wave of congratulations and well-wishes in her comments section.

“So lovely xxxx”, wrote Dean Rowland, the former fiancé of The Only Way Is Essex star Harry Derbidge.

“Omg congrats”, commented Ex On The Beach star ZaraLena Jackson. “I’m late to the party”, she joked.

The Valleys star Lateysha Grace also responded with several heart-eyes emojis.

On New Year’s Day, Holly and her husband Jacob delighted Geordie Shore fans when they revealed their pregnancy.

To announce their exciting news, the couple posted a sweet black-and-white video montage, beginning with the pair exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony.

“All I think about is growing old with you and creating the most beautiful family together,” Jacob gushes, while Holly says, “Your patience, strength and resilience inspire me every single day and I couldn’t think of a strong role model for our future children."

The video then transitions into the moment that Holly told Jacob that they were expecting a baby, and also teases a preview of the expectant parents’ first baby scan.

“Happy new year.. here’s to our next chapter”, Holly exclaimed in her caption at the time. The couple tied the knot in June of last year in Ibiza, which is where they first met in 2017 and later got engaged in 2019.

We couldn’t be more excited for the expectant parents!