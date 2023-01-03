PIC: Blake Lively shares hilarious ‘bumpdate’ as due date looms

Blake Lively has shared her funniest ‘bumpdate’ yet!

The former Gossip Girl star is currently expecting her fourth child with her husband, The Proposal actor Ryan Reynolds.

The couple tend to keep their family life quite private, meaning that fans of the pair rarely get to see Blake’s growing baby bump. However, last night, the 35-year-old decided to treat her 37.1M Instagram followers to a glimpse of her blossoming bump.

Posing alongside her personal trainer Don Saladino, Blake contrasts two snaps – one of her before her pregnancy, and another of herself showcasing her huge bump.

“been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working”, the actress joked in her caption.

In her comments section, Blake’s fans showcased their amusement and delight at her humour.

“It's because you're on the Ryan Reynolds diet. Belly fulla babies,” teased one follower. “It does a body good”.

“What exercises get these results?”, added a fellow personal trainer.

Credit: Blake Lively Instagram

“You really worked on that one ab”, joked Canadian singer Jann Arden.

Blake initially announced that she was expecting her fourth child in September of last year, when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet of the 10th annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York.

On stage at the event, the expectant mum teased her incoming little one by saying, “I just like to create – whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans”, which got a huge laugh in the room!

Blake and her husband Ryan, whom she married in 2012, are already parents to three daughters. The couple welcomed their first child, James, in December 2014, two years after they tied the knot.

Blake subsequently gave birth to the pair’s second child, a baby girl named Inez, in September 2016. Then, in October 2019, Blake and Ryan welcomed their youngest daughter, Betty, into the world.

The couple have yet to reveal the gender or due date of their fourth child. We are so excited for Blake to become a mum-of-four!