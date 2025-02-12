Phoebe Dynevor’s sister opens up about Bridgerton star’s engagement

Fans of Phoebe Dynevor have been given a new glimpse into her engagement!

In May of last year, it was announced that the Bridgerton star is engaged to her partner, American actor Cameron Fuller. The couple initially sparked romance rumours in March 2023, before making their relationship public in July of that same year.

Now, several months on from the pair’s wonderful news, Phoebe’s sister has shared a fresh insight into Cameron’s proposal, as well as the couple’s wedding plans!

Speaking to MailOnline at the TV Choice Awards in London, Hattie Dynevor – who is the daughter of Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor – couldn’t help but gush about her sister’s engagement.

Credit: Sally Dynevor / Instagram

“She got engaged at the Cotswolds, and it was so beautiful,” the 21-year-old detailed.

“All the family were there. She was crying her eyes out – it was tears of happiness,” Hattie added.

Hattie, who has continued the family tradition of being in the acting industry, went on to state that the couple are still in the early stages of planning their wedding.

“I’m not sure when she’s getting married. I think they’re just enjoying the engagement at the moment,” she explained.

“Their engagement was such a lovely weekend. She’s not even thought about [the wedding] yet. She’s not even started thinking about anything yet,” Hattie teased.

The Waterloo Road star was then quizzed on whether or not she will be a bridesmaid, to which she replied: “She hasn’t asked me yet, but I hope so.”

Hattie’s comments come as her mother Sally previously expressed her own excitement for her daughter’s engagement.

In May of last year, the 61-year-old appeared on ITV’s Loose Women, just a few days after Phoebe and Cameron’s engagement was confirmed.

“My daughter has just got engaged … He's gorgeous, he's such a lovely man. I'm so, so happy. I'm thrilled, it's actually made my year,” Sally stated.

Sally then insisted that she won’t be too involved in planning the wedding, as she joked: “To be honest, I'll be keeping well out of it."