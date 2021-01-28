Phoebe Dynevor opens up about her toughest sex scene to film

Bridgerton’s leading lady, Phoebe Dynevor has opened up about which sex scene was the most difficult for her to film, and it turns out that it was the one she had to perform by herself.

Phoebe plays Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix’s latest romantic period drama about young eligible ladies entering the marriage market in regency London.

Throughout the series, Phoebe takes part in quite a few steamy sex scenes with her co-star, Regé-Jean Page who plays the handsome Duke of Hastings. However, according to the 25-year-old actress, the most challenging sex scene to film, was a solo scene in which Daphne experiences a sexual awakening.

“That’s saying something because there were a lot of difficult scenes to shoot. You feel very vulnerable in those scenes,” Phoebe reveals in an interview with Glamour Magazine.

“We did the intimate scenes like stunts — we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way. You always feel safe.”

“I’d rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical,” Phoebe recalled before hastily adding, “But on my own, it’s a different thing.”

“The stage directions are very specific: You have to have an orgasm. It’s a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don’t. You just do it.”

“I always get back to the fact that [our intimacy coach] Lizzy was on set for that scene. If we didn’t have an intimacy coordinator, it would be our director, who was a male, coming up to me and telling me what to do.”

“That would have been awkward. I felt so safe in the knowledge that Lizzy was there, so that if something went wrong or the director wanted something different, he could speak to her first.”

“I think it would have been a very difficult experience if Lizzy hadn’t been on set protecting me and looking after me. No one wants to be told how to orgasm by a man,” she explained.

Bridgerton has quickly become a huge success, after being named Netflix’s most watched series, which was viewed in 82 million households across the world since it launched onto the streaming platform on December 25.

It has also recently been confirmed that we are getting a season two of this glamorous period piece, which is due to start production this coming spring.