Petmania celebrates launch of 8th annual ‘Operation TransPAWmation’

Ireland’s Pet Experts Petmania have launched their eighth annual health and wellbeing campaign.

This campaign, ‘Operation TransPAWmation’ has been set up to help pet owners across the country provide the best care for their four-legged friends.

Any pet-owners and Petmania customers who sign up to ‘Operation TransPAWmation’, can avail of personalised advice on their pet’s health and wellbeing. They will also be able to attend numerous talks and events taking place during February and March in stores nationwide.

Recent research carried out by Petmania found how keen Irish pet-owners are to do the best for their four-legged friends, including understanding the importance of exercise and fresh air for their canines.

The study found that 26% of dog-owners take their dog for a walk at least once a day, while 53% take them more frequently than that.

But, the research did find that while 71% of pet parents give their dogs treats at least once a day, 46% admit to never brushing their dog’s teeth. This is just one reason why it’s important to continue to educate when it comes to ensuring our pets’ lives are the healthiest and happiest they can be.

This year’s Operation TransPAWmation campaign is set to see its biggest year yet and coincides with Petmania’s mission to provide a one-stop health and wellness destination for pets nationwide.

Recently, Petmania opened two new state-of-the-art stores in Athlone and Galway, and plans to expand to even more areas with improved service offerings to pet owners across the nation.

While #PetmaniaOT originally focused on preventing obesity, it has now evolved and in 2024 will put an increased focus on overall health and wellbeing, leading the way to happier, healthier pets.

This year Petmania will help pet owners identify small changes that can have big changes to their pet’s overall health. There is an emphasis on grooming, everyday healthcare, diet & nutrition and training, exercise & play in this year’s campaign.

Pet owners along with their dogs and cats are invited to visit any Petmania store during the months of February and March to avail of a free one-to-one with their pet care experts. They will also offer weight and Body Condition Score (BCS) checks for dogs and cats, and host walk-in microchipping events at all stores.

The Petmania OT Roadshow will take place at two confirmed locations in March. These are on Saturday, March 2 in Athlone and Saturday, March 9 in Waterford.

These events will be full day events for dog and cat owners and will include advice, giveaways and demonstrations from some of Petmania’s top pet care experts, including Vet Bobby Ortiz.

The Roadshows will feature grooming demos with top groomer Michelle Walsh, canine first aid with trained experts Michelle Walsh and Tara Murphy, dog training talk with Dawn Greer, using CBD for your pets with Hemp Heros, a focus on how supplements can support your pet’s every day health, pet nutrition for good health with Vet Bobby Ortiz, and dental care for good pet health with Vet Bobby Ortiz.

Pet owners can subscribe to the Petmania OT programme and get personalised advice on their pet’s health and wellbeing via www.petmania.ie/ot as well as visiting their local Petmania store where pet care advisors can take customers through a personalised plan.

Both Athlone and Waterford now offer a range of dog training classes, led by champion dog trainer Dawn Greer, while the store continues to offer monthly puppy care classes and regular microchipping services.

For more information, customers can visit www.petmania.ie or visit their nearest Petmania store.