Peter Andre shares insight into new career move with family

Peter Andre has been opening up about a new project he hopes to work on with his family.

The Mysterious Girl singer revealed the new career move will include his family, including his wife Emily, their children, 10-year-old Amelia, eight-year-old Theo and baby Arabella, who was born in April of this year.

Peter’s older children, 19-year-old Junior and 17-year-old Princess, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price, will also be involved in the new project.

Andre teased fans when he admitted they should ‘watch this space’ after revealing he plans to start a family podcast.

The 51-year-old shared details about the podcast in his latest OK! column as he revealed, “I don’t know if you caught the video on my Instagram of Princess, Junior, Millie, Theo, Emily and me talking about doing a podcast together”.

“We’ve been asked a few times to do one as a family and I think it could be the right time”.

Peter went on to confess, “Even though we are all super busy, this would be fun. We need to decide if it’ll just be audio or video. All the kids will be involved including baby Arabella, so watch this space”.

Last week, Peter spoke about his plans to start a podcast with his family after sharing a video of them all to his 1.9M Instagram followers.

The clip shows the family sitting on a couch as they reveal what time period they would like to live in, with Princess sharing some answers that made Peter, Emily and Junior laugh.

Andre captioned the post, “Guys we are thinking of doing a family podcast, what do you think ?”.

Many of Peter’s fans headed to the comments to share their opinions on the podcast.

One commenter wrote, “Peter that is brilliant family podcast that will be amazing I’ll be listening to it”.

“YES!!!! You are all lovely but different in your own ways, your dynamic would translate very well DO IT!!!”, penned another fan.

A third fan said, “I would love you to all do a family podcast. That would be fun”.