Peter Andre breaks silence to praise Strictly partner Janette Manrara

Peter Andre has spoken out in support of his former Strictly Come Dancing partner, amid ongoing investigations into misconduct.

In 2015, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker took part in the hit BBC show, and was partnered up with Janette Manrara.

In recent days, the professional dancer has now been accused by Paralympian Will Bayley of not “protecting” him when he sustained a serious injury during training in 2019.

Credit: BBC

The fresh accusations came amid two ongoing inquiries into alleged behaviours in the Strictly training rooms, regarding Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima during the 2023 series.

Now, following Will Bayley’s accusations against Janette, Peter Andre has broken his silence on the matter to support his former partner.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 51-year-old stated to the camera: “I do feel, as someone who was on Strictly, that I should speak up for some of these people, because I was there.”

“I know it was only one series that I was on, but people like Janette Manrara who are the nicest, most beautiful people, they’re getting dragged into things like this,” he continued, before going on to address the allegations.

“Of course, if someone did something bad, and someone hurt somebody, I can understand that. Of course that’s not acceptable,” he insisted, as he reflected on his own time on the show.

“People like Giovanni, Anton [Du Beke], they were always a gentleman to me. They were lovely to me, and not just me, but the way I saw them with people,” Peter explained.

Credit: BBC

“I think when Janette’s name got dragged too, like come on guys, she’s beautiful, and Aljaž [Škorjanec, Janette’s husband],” he detailed, before concluding: “Of course if there’s any misconduct then they have to find out, but I think they’re just dragging everyone’s name in and I just don’t think it’s fair. That’s just my personal opinion. I think some of them just need to be cut a break.”

Janette has since replied to Peter’s praise of her, commenting on his post: ”Love you so much.”

Strictly is due to return for its 20th anniversary series later this year.