Peter Andre and wife Emily finally confirm baby daughter’s name

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh have finally named their daughter!

On April 3, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker confirmed the arrival of his fifth child, his third with his wife Emily.

Their baby daughter joins the pair’s two children, 10-year-old daughter Amelia and seven-year-old son Theo. Peter is also a dad to 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

However, at the time of his daughter’s arrival, Peter admitted that the proud parents were struggling to think of a name for her.

Now, one month after their little one’s birth, Peter and Emily have revealed that they have finally chosen a name.

Earlier today, Emily took to her own Instagram account to post two adorable photos of her newborn daughter.

“It’s taken a while but after lots of deliberation we’ve finally decided. Arabella Rose Andréa," the 34-year-old gushed.

Following the announcement, Peter re-shared the images on his own account with the caption: “I think you’ve chosen a beautiful name Emily. Arabella Rose Andréa. I LOVE it. and I love her.. and you of course:)”

On April 2, Peter initially announced his fifth child’s birth, with a sweet photo of Emily cradling their daughter in hospital.

“Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family,” the 51-year-old wrote at the time.

“Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy,” Peter continued.

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier. Only thing is… She has no name yet. Help !” he added.

Earlier this week, Peter took to his weekly column with OK! and chose to share several names that had been ruled out.

“I loved Olivia, Charlotte and Athena, but Emily didn’t get too excited about those, so they’re off the table. It’s a big decision!” he noted.