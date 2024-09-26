Pete Wicks shares first glimpse of Vicky Pattison’s wedding dress

Pete Wicks has shared an insight into Vicky Pattison’s wedding day.

Vicky, best known for previously starring in Geordie Shore, celebrated tying the knot to her husband Ercan Ramadan for a second time in Puglia, Italy yesterday. They first said ‘I do’ in London on August 24.

Pete, who has been pals with Pattison for a decade and acted as a ‘flower girl’ in her and Ercan’s Italian nuptials, has now spoken out after the big day.

The former The Only Way is Essex star shared a glimpse of Vicky’s gorgeous wedding dress to his 1.7M Instagram followers after he penned a sweet tribute about their friendship.

The image shows Pete and Vicky laughing together as she wore a stunning long-sleeved lace gown.

In the caption of the post, Wicks admitted, “Couldn’t be more proud of you… @vickypattison. For 10 years you have been one of my best friends and biggest supporters”.

“I am so blessed and lucky to call you a friend. You are a wonderful person and have always been there for me, my life is better with you in it”.

Pete, who is currently competing in Strictly Come Dancing and flew to Italy for just a few hours to be there for his pal, added, “This is your day and you deserve it more than anyone. Congratulations”.

Vicky commented on the heartwarming post to say, “I have never been more grateful for you.. I know now hard you're working with @jowitaprzystal- can't believe you sacrificed a couple hours for me. love you”.

Many other stars headed to the comments to leave a message about the cute post.

Former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star Giovanna Fletcher penned, “Love this, love you both! Xxxx”.

“Love this”, wrote Love Island’s Faye Winter, as JLS band member JB Gill added, “Beautiful”.

Vicky and Ercan’s first wedding celebration, which took place in London last month, saw 160 guests at the event. On the day of her English wedding, Pattison wore a beautiful short, off-the-shoulder frock.

Their Italian wedding was being filmed for Vicky and Ercan’s upcoming two-part reality show Big Fat Geordie Wedding so fans can see an insight into planning their destination celebration.