Pete Davidson says online bullies won’t push him to suicide

Pete Davidson has opened up about the impact online bullies have had on his mental health in the most harrowing open letter.

The comedian has kept his head down since splitting up with Breathin’ singer Ariana Grande but the SNL cast member has been hit with waves of abuse despite keeping a low profile.

Pete has been receiving never-ending hateful comments and has been at the centre of far too many nasty jokes since his relationship with the pop star crumbled.

Taking to Instagram, he opened up about feeling suicidal and living with Borderline Personality Disorder.

Pete admitted that he has been struggling to get his head around the online trolls and the horrible things they say but he stressed that they will never push him to suicide.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference,” he wrote.

“Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind-boggling. I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months.

“I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” he said.

Pete stressed that the bullies will never win: “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the Internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you. Pete.”