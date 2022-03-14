Pete Davidson claps back at Kanye for his parenting criticisms on Kim

By Tara Mahon

The feud between Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Kim Kardashian continues as her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson has allegedly reached out to Kanye over text saying he’s “done being quiet.”

The 44-year-old rapper recently posted on Instagram about his daughter, North’s latest TikTok video, where she is mouthing lyrics from the song Emo Girl by Willow Smith and Machine Gun Kelly. He also stated that he did not want his daughter being used by Disney and TikTok.

Kanye accused Kim of “antagonising” him with their daughter’s videos, however, his rant has since been deleted.

28-year-old Davidson reportedly texted Ye directly telling him to “take a second and calm down”. The comedian, who has been dating Kim since 2021, is said to have written, “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met”. Defending her further Pete says “what she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom,” as reported by E! News.

Kanye responds by asking Pete where he is. Things get heated further when Pete allegedly responds with a selfie saying “in bed with your wife”.

Kim and Kanye, nicknamed Kimye, had been married for almost seven years when Kim filed for divorce in January 2021.

After Kanye smartly replied that he's happy to see Davidson out of rehab, the SNL star recommends that Kanye should try it.

Kanye then uploaded a video of him talking about the private texts that were exchanged and also praying to God that Kim will bring their children to Sunday Service, after Pete states they should handle matters privately and not in the public eye at the service.