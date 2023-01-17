Personal trainer Joe Wicks reveals ‘five kids would be the dream’

Personal trainer Joe Wicks hopes to expand his family in the future.

Joe is known for his online fitness coaching and PE videos he posted during Covid-19 lockdown, but he also shares insights into the realities of parenting to his 4.5M Instagram followers.

The dad-of-three has now opened up about his ‘dream’ to have five children, the realities of parenthood and his favourite parts of parenting.

While speaking to OK!, Joe, also known as The Body Coach online, revealed all about life as a dad. The 37-year-old explained, “When you’ve got three kids, it’s all about teamwork…We’ve always said five kids would be the dream”.

“I just love big families. If you have the space, and you can give them a nice life, then why not”.

He continued, “We will have a little break now because obviously Rosie has just had one and we’re going to Coachella next year, so we’re not trying for a baby. But we do want another if all goes well in the future”.

When chatting about his favourite parts of being a dad, Wicks revealed, “I like seeing their sense of humour and their personalities. Marley is like me, I was naturally a bit of a clown and an attention seeker and wanted to make people laugh as a kid, and he’s like that”.

“And Indie is so loving and kind like Rosie”, he sweetly admitted. “I just like having that positive effect and knowing you’re raising really lovely people who will hopefully go on to do nice things”.

Speaking candidly about the difficulties of parenting and his own childhood, the Lean in 15 author explained, “The crying, the tantrums, the meltdowns. I’m reading a book called What Young Children Need You To Know because I’m trying to learn how to be a more patient parent”.

“It’s not naturally easy for me, whereas Rosie is quite calm and relaxed. Parenting is usually a product of your own upbringing and I was shouted at a lot as a kid, so I don’t want to be an angry dad”.

Joe and his wife Rosie are proud parents to four-year-old India, three-year-old Marley and baby Leni, whom they welcomed into the world in September of last year.