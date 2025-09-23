Perrie Edwards teases wedding plans with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards has shared an update on her wedding plans!

The Little Mix singer has been engaged to her partner, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, since June 2022. The couple are also expecting another baby together, joining their three-year-old firstborn son, Axel.

As they prepare to expand their family again, Perrie has now chosen to open up about her plans for her nuptials.

Last night, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram stories and launched a Q&A to celebrate the upcoming release of her debut album, Perrie.

During the session, one fan asked how Perrie and Alex’s wedding plans are shaping up so far.

“Honestly, it's very stressful!” the Black Magic hitmaker exclaimed in a written response.

“Right now l'm trying to do most of it myself but I need a wedding planner FOR SURE!” she teased further.

Perrie’s wedding update comes just a few weeks after she announced that she is expecting another child with her husband-to-be. The couple, who have been together since 2017, previously suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages.

On September 6, Perrie took to Instagram to post a black-and-white video of herself, with the back of her t-shirt stating: “If He Wanted To He Would…”

The BRIT Award winner then turned around to showcase her growing baby bump, with her t-shirt stating on the front: “And He Did!”

Alex and Axel then appear in the video, with Alex giving his wife-to-be a kiss on the cheek and toddler Axel kissing his mother’s blossoming bump.

“Guess what hunnies…” Perrie gushed in her video’s caption.

In an interview on Paul C Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast last month, Perrie spoke out for the first time about losing two pregnancies. Her second loss happened in 2022, “not even a year” after Axel’s birth, and while she was on tour with Little Mix.

“We went for what was a 20-week scan, but we were actually 22 weeks, and that was just the worst day of my life. Horrendous,” she admitted.

“I just knew something was wrong in the scan, and he just kept going over the same thing, over the same thing… I've never experienced an out-of-body experience where everything goes in slow motion,” she confessed.

“When you're fully carrying in your 24 weeks and you've planned out that room and all these things, it's really hard,” Perrie added.