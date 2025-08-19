Perrie Edwards speaks out about suffering baby loss at 24 weeks

Perrie Edwards has revealed that she previously suffered two miscarriages.

The Little Mix singer welcomed her son Axel into the world in 2021 with her fiancé, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Now, Perrie has shared that she has suffered two miscarriages in the past – one before Axel’s birth and another after.

Speaking on Paul C Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast, the 32-year-old recalled her first baby loss, noting that she discovered her pregnancy “very early”.

“I started bleeding not long after, and I went to the hospital and I had the scan and they were like, ‘There's no baby.’ And I was like, 'Oh, I've made this up. Maybe I got a false positive or something,’” Perrie detailed.

Reflecting on her pregnancy with Axel, she continued: “I was a bit on edge thinking, ‘Oh gosh, I want to get past the 12 weeks. I want to get past this.’ And when I got past every scan and that pregnancy was complete bliss, it was perfect.”

The BRIT Award winner later noted that her second miscarriage happened in 2022, “not even a year” after Axel’s birth.

“I found out when I was rehearsing for the Little Mix tour, the last Little Mix tour. I was at rehearsals and I thought, ‘Oh, I don't feel good.’ Every, every symptom under the sun. I was like, ‘I think I'm pregnant,’” Perrie stated.

“We went for what was a 20-week scan, but we were actually 22 weeks, and that was just the worst day of my life. Horrendous,” she admitted.

“I just knew something was wrong in the scan, and he just kept going over the same thing, over the same thing… I've never experienced an out-of-body experience where everything goes in slow motion,” Perrie confessed.

Recalling their journey home from hospital, she shared: “I remember sobbing. [Alex] was injured at the time and he couldn't really drive. He was struggling to drive, but I couldn't see straight. I was just distraught. And yeah, we basically lost the baby at 24 weeks.”

“The first time it happened, I think because it was so early, I was like, ‘Oh, that's hard’. But I think when you're fully carrying in your 24 weeks and you've planned out that room and all these things, it's really hard,” Perrie added.