Perrie Edwards details sweet way her son Axel describes her career

Perrie Edwards has revealed what her son thinks of her career!

The Little Mix singer is a mum to her three-year-old son Axel, whom she welcomed with her fiancé, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Now, in a new interview, Perrie has detailed that Axel has an unusual way of describing what she does for a living!

Speaking to XMAG, the 31-year-old shared an insight into her new festive song, Christmas Magic, including the music video that toddler Axel stars in.

“I love Christmas and really wanted to write a festive song. I wrote and recorded it in just two days, so yes, it all happened very quickly. It's a song that makes me feel really good and happy,” she gushed.

Perrie then went on to admit that the couple’s little boy understands what his dad’s career is, but that he hasn’t got an understanding of Perrie’s job just yet.

“A few weeks ago at Axel's nursery, they were talking about what their parents do for work. His teacher asked, 'What does your dad do?' and he said, 'My dad plays football in Turkey,’” the Shout Out To My Ex singer recalled.

“Then the teacher asked, 'And what does your mum do?' He said, 'Well… Mum dances, I think,’” Perrie teased.

“The teacher then asked, 'Just dances?' And he replied, 'Well… sometimes she dances with other people too,’” the mum-of-one continued.

“When I heard that, I laughed so much. He's so young and innocent, and it's adorable that that's what he thinks I do,” Perrie added sweetly.

Earlier this month, Perrie took to Instagram to share the emotional inspiration behind her festive hit Christmas Magic.

“It’s about Alex being in Turkey,” the BRIT winner wrote, referring to Alex’s signing to Süper Lig club Beşiktaş.

“So I ask the main man Santa to bring him home for Christmas,” Perrie continued, adding: “It’s scientifically proven to bring Christmas joy (by me)”.