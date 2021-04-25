Perfect picnic treats: Homemade hummus

It’s officially picnic season! And with the sun shining this weekend, we’re all dying to get out and enjoy it – socially distanced of course!

Our picnic baskets are in need of a bit of an update from crisp sandwiches and flat lemonade and this hummus recipe is the perfect, portable snack to bring with you to enjoy out in the fresh air! Pair with your favourite toasted bread or crackers and stretch out in the sunshine and relax!

You’ll need…

600g chickpeas

2 garlic cloves

70ml lemon juice

100g Tahini

Salt and pepper

2tbsp olive oil

3/4tsp ground cumin

50ml water or 3 ice cubes

¾tsp paprika

Rinse your chickpeas and de-shell them.

Toss your chickpeas into a blender and season with salt and pepper.

Next add in your tahini and sprinkle in some cumin.

Next half your garlic cloves and toss them in, along with the lemon juice.

Blend together until partially mixed, but not totally blended.

Next add your olive oil and water and blend thoroughly until smooth.

Spoon the mixture into a bowl and sprinkle some paprika and loose chickpeas in on top of the mixture.

Lastly, drizzle olive oil over it and dig in with your tasty, toasted bread! The perfect picnic snack!