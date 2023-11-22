Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman is engaged to girlfriend Ana

Wedding bells will soon be ringing!

Congratulations are in order for Logan Lerman and his partner Ana Corrigan as they have announced the exciting news that they’re engaged.

The Percy Jackson actor and ceramic artist revealed the news of their engagement on social media.

Ana shared a photo of black and white photo booth pictures of the pair smiling and kissing to her 122K Instagram followers and captioned the post, “That’s Mrs Logie to you”.

She also unveiled a video of her glitzy engagement ring sparkling on her finger as she held hands with her fiancé.

Many famous faces, pals and fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the couple.

The Kissing Booth actress Joey King penned, “My favourites”.

“So so happy for you both”, wrote To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han.

Bridge to Terabithia star Anna Sophia Robb added, “EEEEEEE!!!!! SO EXCITED FOR YOU BOTH!”.

Logan also commented on his fiancée’s post to say, “Love you sweetie”.

The couple had originally been dating long-distance but when the first Covid-19 lockdown hit, they decided to quarantine together.

Logan and Ana mostly keep their relationship out of the spotlight and private on social media as they rarely post snaps together.

The last time The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor shared a tribute about his partner was back in December 2021, where he penned a heartfelt birthday message for her to his 2M Instagram followers.

Lerman sweetly wrote, “Yesterday was my best friend’s birthday. She truly makes every day better and brighter”.

“I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life. This bday we learned how to ski. Here’s to many more adventures together. Love you, Anita”.