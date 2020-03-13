People returning from Italy and Spain urged to restrict movement

People returning to Ireland from Italy and Spain are being urged to restrict their social contact. Minister for Health Simon Harris stressed that they must restrict their movements for two weeks.

He explained that they should cut down on social contact and avoid work and work from home, if possible.

Health experts @hpscireland set Ireland’s policies re #COVID19 #Coronavirus. They have said screening at airports does not work & is not recommended by @WHO or by @ECDC_EU. This is why they are not carrying out such screening. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ltRAk6loZA — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 5, 2020

They will be given information leaflets when they arrive back in Dublin airport, Harris said. He stressed that this is not exactly self-isolating, but limiting social interactions.

“All we can do is flatten that curve, make sure we don’t all get it at the same time,” he commented.

Harris also said that restrictions are constantly being reviewed and they will be extended if needs be.