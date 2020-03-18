Penneys will close stores until further notice due to Covid-19

Penneys is due to close their stores until further notice amid the Covid-19 outbreak. This follows news of Brown Thomas and Arnotts closing their stores this week.

According to RTÉ, the Mandate trade union which represents retail staff was notified of the closures today.

It is understood that 10,000 staff will be affected by the closures. Staff will be paid in full for the next two weeks and will then review the situation at the end of the month.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts also closed their doors from 5pm today until further notice.