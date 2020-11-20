Penneys release swanky pyjama range as they prepare to reopen

While our beloved clothing store has shut its doors during the Level 5 restrictions here in the Republic of Ireland, the rest of us have been biding our time, waiting for the day to come when we can finally pursue the racks in Penneys once again.

As Penneys are preparing to reopen their doors this December, they’ve been leaving us breadcrumbs as to what we have to look forward to when we’re eventually allowed back in stores again, including this swanky pyjama set which we absolutely adore!

Whether it’s with slippers or with heels, these luxe satin twill pyjamas will take your stay at home style to the next level. Amp it up with the full-length robe teamed with the chic chemise to become the ultimate queen of the couch.

The full luxury set includes a black satin twill long-sleeve striped shirt with matching long bottoms, each priced separately at €14, along with a swish black satin twill chemise, with a gold satin trip along the straps and neckline, also priced at €14.

The pièce de résistance of course though, would have to be the matching full-length robe. The details included in this luxury dupe make us feel as though we’ve found a real gem. For €22 it would make the perfect little gift to treat yourself to.

All of these gorgeous items and much, much more will be available in Penneys stores across the nation, when they reopen on December 1.